The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Quite unique': Cyclists roll through town and leave $10k gift behind

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
March 20 2024 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tour de Cure passed through Port Fairy on Wednesday as part of its fundraising ride. Picture supplied
The Tour de Cure passed through Port Fairy on Wednesday as part of its fundraising ride. Picture supplied

Warrnambool and District Hospice received a $10,000 donation and national recognition for their work when the Tour de Cure stopped over in the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.