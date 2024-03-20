'Quite unique': Cyclists roll through town and leave $10k gift behind

Warrnambool and District Hospice received a $10,000 donation and national recognition for their work when the Tour de Cure stopped over in the city.
Cyclists arrived in Warrnambool on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, and the volunteer organisation was presented with the funds at a dinner event.
Hospice volunteers also appeared on Channel Seven's Sunrise program on Wednesday morning.
Warrnambool and District Community Hospice manager Emmalee Bell said the funding was "exceptionally needed" for the volunteer program.
"We don't have any recurrent government funding so we're reliant on the generosity of the community and short-term grants to keep things running," Ms Bell said.
The service - which operates in Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Camperdown - helped 65 people last year.
"Hospice in the home is a free community service that supports the provision of end-of-life care at home," Ms Bell said.
"That service is provided by specially trained volunteers. We have over 90 volunteers that work with the organisation to make that possible.
"It's amazing, every time we've put the call out for more volunteers people just put their hand up. We've just trained another 13 or 14 volunteers who will start working with us in the next couple of months."
Ms Bell said Tour de Cure organisers contacted them late last year about the funding.
"That was the most amazing thing of all. This is a national organisation and they had heard about Warrnambool hospice and got in contact with us," she said.
"What we are doing in exactly the way we're doing it is quite unique."
To get recognition for the service from such a big organisation and promoting their work on TV was so valuable, Ms Bell said.
"We were all in the background for the sports crosses with our hospice signs," she said.
"One of the crosses they did a bit of a shout out to us which was good."
Ms Bell described the hospice volunteers as like "a helpful neighbour from years gone by", who drops in, and does what they can to make life easier.
"It's often simple things like making a meal, helping with chores, having a chat or stepping in for the primary care giver, so they can get out of the house," she said.
During its nine-year history, it has helped more than 275 local people and their caregivers. Around 60 per cent of them have had terminal cancer.
The Tour de Cure is cycling from Hobart to Adelaide via the Great Ocean Road raising funds for cancer breakthroughs. More than 180 cyclists are taking part in the 1300km ride.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.