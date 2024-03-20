Town brought to life with free camping desperate to keep facility

A small south-west town brought to life by its free camp site is desperate to keep it.
A town resident, who has moved in near the camp site, has raised concerns about overcrowding and cars parking close to their property to Moyne Shire Council.
Representatives from the council heard about the concerns at a workshop in the town on Tuesday.
Panmure Action Group spokesman Ian Wallace said community members were keen to come up with a solution to ensure the free camp site remained.
He said the group asked the council to consider installing signage at the site that would clearly set out the rules for users.
"We want some more signs so people don't park on the road and the nature strip," Mr Wallace said.
"I think that would be a very reasonable compromise."
Mr Wallace said an area set out for cars and caravans to park may help alleviate the issues raised.
"I can see their point," he said.
"But the caravan park has been operating for 14 years and the community has embraced it because of its benefits."
Mr Wallace said it was a great way to promote the town's water hole and picnic area.
"It supports the shop and the hotel and it helps promote the town," he said.
Mr Wallace said he hoped the property owner would accept these measures.
"We're trying desperately to solve the problem - not just to keep the camp site - but for the resident as well," he said.
A Moyne Shire Council spokersperson said the issues raised would be investigated.
"Council have, as of yesterday, received written requests and information from all parties and are considering the options moving forward," the spokesperson said.
The Panmure free camp site, along with the camp site at Cobden, have proven popular as more people embark on camping holidays around Australia.
