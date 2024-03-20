Broken justice system 'traumatises, silences' victims, report says

Victoria's criminal justice system is traumatising victims with one in four unwilling to report a crime again, a new report shows.
Victims of Crime Commissioner Fiona McCormack found the system was failing victims in a damning report released on March 18, 2024.
Almost 75 per cent of those who went through the justice process felt excluded from it, with many traumatised and unwilling to go through the system again, the report revealed.
One victim said court delays led to her sister's suicide while another said they were "put in court with the perpetrator next to me".
Another victim recalled feeling pressured to drop charges when police turned up at their workplace and said they were so embarrassed they did not look at the documents before signing them.
The commissioner said Victoria's justice system was offender-focused with victims reduced to feeling "silenced and sidelined" in the process.
She made 55 recommendations, including legal protection from unreasonable court delays and for offenders to be banned from personally cross-examining victims about their victim impact statements.
South Western Centre Against Sexual Assault manager Megan Bragonje said while the centre welcomed the report she was not surprised by the findings.
"Improving the way in which victim-survivors can be supported as they navigate the legal system is essential to maximising their therapeutic recovery," she said.
The commissioner's findings were based on responses from about 200 people, which she conceded was not a representative sample of all victims of crime in Victoria.
Victims said they felt unheard, powerless and detached, with one describing their five-year legal ordeal as a "nightmare".
"I wasn't treated as a participant or even an observer. It was like a TV show being played in front of me," they said in the 500-page report.
Victims repeatedly brought up court delays as the source of further trauma, with many enduring years of legal proceedings and distress.
The report suggested 75 per cent of victims were not told about Victims' Charter laws, which demand police, prosecutors and victims' services agencies give people clear, timely and consistent information.
Ms McCormack sought more funding to allow existing witness support services to meet demand and suggested the government set up a dedicated and specialised victim liaison service in every courthouse.
The state government should also set up an independent body to allow victims to seek a review of police and prosecutor decisions, the commission said.
Senior Victorian government minister Gabrielle Williams said Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes would consider the report and its recommendations after it is formally tabled in parliament.
- with Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.