Man appeals jail time he copped over involvement in town's 'drug epidemic'

A man has appealed against the severity of a three-month jail sentence handed down over his involvement in Portland's "drug epidemic".
Adam Morey was jailed in Portland Magistrates Court in February 2024 after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and other offences.
He was also placed on a 21-month community correction order.
Morey appealed against the severity of his sentence in Warrnambool County Court on March 20.
The application was adjourned until April 24 for a psychiatric report to be obtained.
Judge John Carmody said ordinarily three months' jail for drug trafficking was "merciful" but the appeal was premature without the report.
He said Morey was a facilitator in Portland's "drug epidemic" - moving methamphetamine around and taking a bit for himself.
He said the man was looking at a "round-robin trip" where he'd be in and out of jail for 10 years, or dead from repetitive drug use.
A lawyer for the man said Morey had started using the drug ice just 18 months ago but wanted to turn his life around.
Speaking to Morey, the judge said no matter the outcome of the appeal, it was up to him to change his ways.
Morey, who remains on appeal bail, will face court again at a later date.
The court previously heard a police raid at the man's Mitchell Crescent home in Portland in early 2023 netted more than 23 grams of methamphetamine, $120 cash and a list of people's names and quantities owed.
The street value of the drugs was believed to be more than $10,000.
Morey also admitted driving unlicensed on May 15 that year and then breaching his bail curfew in August.
Then on October 31 a Portland resident drove by the town's court in Cliff Street and saw Morey, who he didn't know, with what he believed to be his stolen bike.
The Cannondale 29 inch mountain bike was stolen from the victim's carport on September 7 and had not been seen since.
The victim spoke to court security staff and then Morey, who showed him the bike which had been repainted to cover the branding.
After a conversation Morey returned the bike to the man and then attended Portland police station in January 2024 to be interviewed.
He said he bought the bike for $150 and half a packet of smokes after a win at the pokies at the pub the year before.
He said an "older bloke wearing a big hi-vis jacket" had the bike and he said "that's not a bad bike, do you want to sell it?" and he did.
The court heard Morey was arrested again on January 11 after another raid at the Mitchell Crescent home.
That netted a small quantity of the drug ice and a portable electrical fan stolen from the Portland Seaside Holiday Park in Dutton Way in December 2023.
