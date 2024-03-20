Call for volunteers to join St John Ambulance teams and give back

Will you step up to save lives?
The Warrnambool and Portland St John Ambulance teams have put out a call for new members.
The two teams have just 28 members between them and have invited people interested in helping make a difference to attend an information session.
Volunteers can join the likes of Daniel Willis, who is studying medicine at Deakin University.
Mr Willis joined St John Ambulance in 2022 with the Barwon division, before transitioning to the Warrnambool division in 2023.
He said becoming a volunteer with St John Ambulance was about more than learning first-aid skills.
Mr Willis said it was about fostering meaningful connections and participating in a diverse number of community events.
"My motivation to join St John arose from a desire to combine serving others with essential first-aid skills and connecting with people in the community," he said.
The Warrnambool division, which has 14 active members, plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.
Volunteers cover a wide range of events, including the Warrnambool Rodeo, agricultural shows, the Multicultural Festival, AFLW, and emergency management for bushfires and floods.
Annually, division members dedicate more than 300 volunteer hours.
Information sessions in Warrnambool and Portland will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 6pm.
For more information visit stjohnvic.org/info-session
