City's lawn tennis club takes out top prize at region's sport awards

After a bumper long weekend tennis championship earlier this month, Warrnambool's Lawn Tennis Club has taken out the South West Sport's Club Of The Year Award.
At an awards dinner at the Warrnambool Golf Club on Wednesday evening, community sporting organisations, coaches and volunteers were recognised.
Winners included:
Community Sport Volunteer Of The Year Award winners:
South West Sport executive officer Marc Tims said it loved "being able to put on an event to celebrate the often unsung heroes of community sport, the tireless volunteers and the clubs innovating and creating positive change within their sporting landscape".
"We were thrilled by the quality of the nominations that came in this year, which is a testament to the hard-working volunteer community sport sector in the south-west," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.