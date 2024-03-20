Taylor humble about induction as life member to city's table tennis club

Meeting new people and helping youngsters reach an elite level have been a reward in itself for Mark Taylor.
The 62-year-old was extremely humble about being inducted as a life member of the Warrnambool Table Tennis Association (WTTA) on Monday.
"When you start volunteering, you don't do it in the hope of becoming a life member," Taylor said.
But his long list of achievements has certainly earnt him the right to have his name on the club's honour board.
Taylor, an A grade player, first started playing at the Warrnambool club in 2005 after his family moved to the city from Melton in December 2004.
He had played in Melton for five years and was president for four of those.
Taylor joined the Warrnambool committee and was appointed as president, a role he filled for a number of years in the past, in 2006.
He has also held the role of club secretary and was reappointed as a committee member on Monday.
When Taylor's son Ben reached an elite level, he took on a number of statewide roles.
He was a member of the Table Tennis Victoria board for 12 months - which earnt him volunteer of the year for the organisation in 2009 - and was a member of the Country Week committee for a number of years.
Taylor was also instrumental in the introduction of a table tennis program at the South West Academy of Sport.
In addition to that he helped organise a junior and senior tournament in Warrnambool from 2008 to 2016.
This event attracted elite competitors including Olympians Simon Gerada, Brett Clarke, Miao Miao, Kyle Davis, Robert Frank, David Powell and Hamilton's Melissa Tapper.
Taylor said his father had instilled the importance of volunteering when he was growing up.
He said the efforts of others, including fellow club life member Robert Prout, also inspired him to do all he could to give back.
Taylor said he loved playing table tennis.
"Table tennis is a social activity," he said.
"You get to meet a lot of people on and off the court."
Taylor encouraged other people to consider taking up the sport.
Alois Rosario, who has worn many hats, including coach of the Australian table tennis Paraympics team, congratulated Taylor on being inducted as a life member.
"Mark has always been a strong supporter of me both professionally and personally," Rosario said.
He said Taylor encouraged him to get involved with the South West Academy of Sport.
"Mark was the manager of the program and through the program encouraged many young players from the western region to continue in the sport and to increase their commitment to developing themselves as table tennis players as well as people," Rosario said.
"Through those academy years, we saw players attending more state tournaments and understanding the pathway to become a higher level junior.
"He has always looked to develop the game of table tennis wherever he has been, promoting the benefits of the game to a wide range of people.
"I am excited to hear about his well-deserved life membership of the Warrnambool Table Tennis Association."
President David Walkley said Taylor was a great asset to the club and his dedication was evident when he joined three years ago.
"His dedication to WTTA was instantly apparent as he guided the association through the difficult COVID period," Walkley said.
"He has also been a great source of advice and encouragement to me in my role as president over the last two years.
"His commitment and passion for table tennis - and the general community - is to be admired."
