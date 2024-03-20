Top-end property expected to fetch up to $2.7 million sparks flurry of interest

A Warrnambool house with unrivalled river views is on the market.
The three-bedroom home in Simpson Street has attracted a lof of interest in its first three weeks on the market, according to Brian O'Halloran and Co director Brian Hancock.
The home, which also offers ocean views, is being sold via expressions of interest, with an expected price range of $2.5 to $2.75 million.
"It's a magnificent home," Mr Hancock said.
"It has incredible views - from just about everywhere in the house you have views of the river."
Mr Hancock said no detail had been spared in the home, which has Tasmanian oak timber flooring, natural stone, granite and travertine bench tops and custom made dividing doors.
It boasts an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, formal lounge room and a master bedroom with en suite and walk-in robe.
The home has zoned heating and cooling, double glazed windows, an irrigation system and fresh water tank.
It also has commercial grade double glazed windows manufactured specifically for coastal living and plenty of space outdoors for entertaining.
Mr Hancock said there had been an interest in Warrnambool properties at the higher end of the market.
He said he believed the rising cost of construction was resulting in more buyers choosing established homes.
"The interest is there for these high-quality homes," Mr Hancock said.
He said there finding a suitable block and the cost of building were acting as deterrents.
"It's proving beneficial for people to buy something that is already established," Mr Hancock said.
