'I couldn't pass it up': New era as iconic hotel changes hands

The city's iconic Hotel Warrnambool has had a change of ownership but most things people love about the pub will stay the same.
However, Josh O'Dowd and Matt McMahon say there will be a few "tweaks".
The pair - along with a south-west family - bought the historic hotel and officially opened the doors under new management on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
For Mr O'Dowd, it's a homecoming of sorts after managing the hotel in 2007 during an era where it underwent renovations.
"Matthew knows I've always loved this pub and when the opportunity came up he gave me a call and said: 'Do you want to get back in the game?'," he said.
"I couldn't pass it up."
Mr McMahon said it was probably Mr O'Dowd who was really the driving force behind the final decision to take the leap.
Mr McMahon said that a few years ago he'd said to former owner Stephen Phillpot that if ever he wanted to sell, to let him know first.
"It came to fruition a few years later," Mr McMahon said.
Their plans are to get the restaurant back open seven days a week, and eventually during the day as well.
"There will be some changes made to the menu but that won't be happening until after the May Races," Mr O'Dowd said.
The hotel's head chef and kitchen staff have stayed on despite the ownership change, and the pair said they would be working with them on any changes.
"There won't be too much changing but we'll tweak a few things just to freshen it up," Mr McMahon said.
"Our plan is to keep the vibe of the hotel. We have no big plans for any major renovations which I think people will be very happy with," Mr O'Dowd said.
They also want to have more live music, and there are plans "down the road" to get the downstairs function room back in operation.
The pair also want to lift the profile of the upstairs accommodation. Mr McMahon said not many people in Warrnambool realise how fantastic it is.
Mr O'Dowd is returning to hospitality after taking a break after the pandemic.
"Apart from the last two years where I took a break and worked in education, I've been in hospitality my entire life. I've worked in restaurants and bars," he said.
He started off his career working in the kitchens before moving to front of house. For about eight or nine years he was involved with The Seanchai but during the past two years has worked as a support person for kids with disabilities or behavioural problems.
Mr McMahon - who is also a part owner of The Seanchai and Bojangles - has been in hospitality for 31 years.
"Started as an 18 year old at The Whalers just working the bar. Then I was running it when I was 20," he said.
That was in the 1990s, and at 23 he moved to Melbourne where over the years he has owned six or seven pubs. "I've still got one up there," he said.
Mr McMahon moved back to Warrnambool about seven years ago with his wife and kids to be closer to family.
"I think it's good that a pub like this has gone to local people. The other people involved are a local family," he said.
"It's an amazing pub and it's iconic to Warrnambool. I've always loved the pub.
"There's limited pubs in Warrnambool at the moment and this is certainly unique."
Mr McMahon said a lot of pubs had gone down the Pokies route. "But that's not something I'm really interested in," he said.
