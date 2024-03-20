No vacancy: Rental crisis could escalate with new law changes

Increased land tax will likely result in more landlords selling off investment properties, making the rental crisis in Warrnambool worse, according to agent Brian Hancock.
The Brian O'Halloran and Co director said landlords were fed up with the new changes the state government continued to impose.
He said he feared rising land tax would be the nail in the coffin for more landlords.
"It's not rosy for a lot of investors," Mr Hancock said.
"I think a lot of the investors are over it with all the changes that have happened over the last three years."
Mr Hancock told The Standard previously landlords were exiting due to rising costs associated with owning a rental.
On Wednesday, Mr Hancock said he had no rental listings.
The Standard understands this is the case for a number of other Warrnambool real estate agents.
His comments came after Member for South West Coast Roma Brirtnell spoke about her concerns on the Estate Agents, Residential Tenancies and Other Acts Amendment (Funding) Bill on Tuesday in parliament.
Ms Britnell said while she believed something needed to be done to address the backlog of 64,000 VCAT disputes, the bill "lacks a lot of detail".
"Given the track record of this current government, having made over 147 amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act 1997, what we have actually got is the most disrupted market you could possibly see. We have no rents available in my part of the world, pretty much," she said.
"There are no affordable rents, rents have escalated in price and landlords are selling. It is just an absolute shemozzle, and the market has got no equilibrium whatsoever.
"There is just no stock available."
Ms Britnell said a Warrnambool real estate agent told her "any adjustments by the state government in the rental space increases prices".
She also spoke to Mr Hancock, who said: "the state Labor government stuffed the residential act over two years ago with some 147 amendments to the tenancy act and now clearly obviously landlords have had to leave, now exiting the market over the past 18 months and choosing to invest in other states."
Mr Hancock said this had put extreme pressure on the rental market.
"I cannot remember for the past 43 years a situation like we are experiencing today," he said.
"When you quantify the landlord exits and predicted further tenant rent raises, costs of maintenance, construction costs for new housing stock, the incentives and the percentage rental returns are just not there."
The Standard revealed last week Warrnambool had no private rentals which were considered affordable.
