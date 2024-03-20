The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Totally incompetent': Concerns raised about animal cruelty inaction

Jessica Howard
Rachel Simmonds
By Jessica Howard, and Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 21 2024 - 8:11am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo of dead cattle in a waterway which was sent to a Victorian government department.
A photo of dead cattle in a waterway which was sent to a Victorian government department.

Warning: This article shows graphic images

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.