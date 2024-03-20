UNESCO world heritage site Budj Bim wins best design in the state

A design award has been added to Budj Bim's heaving trophy cabinet.
It comes after the UNESCO World Heritage site was awarded the Victorian Premier's Design Award of the Year for its tourism infrastructure project featuring a visitor information centre, cafe and boardwalks.
The design reflects the rich history of those who worked and fished on the land for more than 30,000 years. The project was commissioned by the Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Corporation and was designed by Hamilton architectural firm Cooper Scaife Architects.
Budj Bim world heritage executive officer Erin Rose said it was "very exciting".
"It's great recognition around our efforts to design the Budj Bim infrastructure," she said.
"It's a nice way to promote that and the level of design and thought that went into that was to ensure it was sustainable but also low impact on cultural heritage while also being able to provide safe visitor access for tourism plus our community.
"Visitation is great and there's really nice places to take tour groups around Budj Bim to share culturally rich stories and the history we have here.
"We've received quite a lot of awards from the past few years, particularly for architecture and management because of what we've been able to achieve.
"Our Budj Bim Masterplan 2020-2030 sets out the future aspirations around development supporting economic growth and sustainable development across country so it's a great tool for us to continue to achieve the future vision as a community."
