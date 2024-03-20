Racing stewards claim all charges proven, expected to call for lengthy bans

UPDATED, Wednesday, 1pm:
Racing Victoria stewards claim all 10 charges have been proven against disgraced Melbourne Cup winning trainer Darren Weir.
They are expected to call for a lengthy ban at a Racing Victoria tribunal.
Weir, his Warrnambool stable foreman Jarrod McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond have each been charged with 10 offences relating to the use of an electronic device, known as a "jigger", at Weir's Warrnambool stables on October 30, 2018.
Weir pleaded guilty at the tribunal hearing to seven charges and the others to three offences.
The three-person tribunal - chairman Judge John Bowman, Judge Kathryn Kings and former Racing Victoria chief steward Des Gleeson - have heard extensive evidence and submissions during the past two-and-a-half days.
On Wednesday morning, March 20, barrister Albert Dinelli, KC, said stewards had filed a 30-page written submission.
He said no explanation had been provided by either Weir, McLean or Kermond and he submitted they had been involved in a "fragrant breach" of the rules of racing.
Graphic footage captured by Victoria Police on a hidden camera on October 30, 2018, showed Weir administering shock treatment to three horses on a treadmill in the lead-up to the Melbourne Cup.
In closing submissions, Mr Dinell said no explanation had been provided by either Weir, McLean or Kermond and it could be inferred by them deciding not to give evidence to the tribunal that they had no excuse for their involvement in the use of the jigger.
The stewards say there were a number of elements in the breach of the rules.
That included Weir used a jigger on three horses and he had admitted to that conduct.
That he did act with the intention of affecting the outcome of any race any of those three horses took part in, and which race was not relevant and neither was their finishing position.
Mr Dinelli said a person may not be involved in an activity which intended to corrupt the outcome of a race.
He said it was also submitted that Weir's action in using the jigger was conduct below the standard of a person of reasonable integrity.
The barrister added jiggers were a prohibited device designed to inflict pain and their use by anyone was below the standard of integrity of a reasonable person.
Mr Dinelli said once it was clear definitions applied then the case was not that complex - a person must not do an act which aimed to affect an outcome of a race.
He said the rules of racing were broken even if the outcome of a race was not impacted.
It was alleged the use of the jigger in the days leading up to the Lexus Stakes and the Melbourne Cup and those actions aimed to affect the outcome of those races.
Mr Dinelli claimed Weir was the principal perpetrator and the other two men were a party to his actions.
He said McLean and Kermond knew what Weir was about to do and they did nothing about it when he used the jigger.
The barrister claimed people could have walked past the treadmill at the Warrnambool stables about midday on October 30, 2018, "when this horrible event occurred".
He said former chief steward Rob Montgomery gave evidence there was no reasonable excuse for anyone to use a jigger on a horse.
Mr Dinelli said Weir admitted in interviews with stewards the use of the jigger was aimed at improving the performance of the horses.
He said based on the entirety of the material the tribunal should be comfortably satisfied all 10 charges had been proven in relation to each of the charged men.
The barrister said Weir attempted to affect the outcome of a race and McLean and Kermond were a party to that aim.
He said the case concerned corrupt conduct one week before the 2018 Melbourne Cup, it was days before the Lexus Stakes in which Yogi ran and Weir shocked the three horses with the aim of improving their performance in coming races.
Weir's barrister Ian Hill, KC, said the corrupt conduct rules, to which his client had pleaded not guilty, was not introduced to cover animal cruelty offences.
The corrupt conduct rules carry a five-year mandatory ban.
Mr Hill said those rules aimed to cover cases such as horse substitution in races or bribing a jockey.
The barrister said the corruption charge had to involve getting an unfair advantage or a disruption to the level playing field, not trying to get a horse to perform to the best of its ability.
Barrister Damian Sheales, acting for McLean and Kermond, said corruption conduct was a much higher threshold of offending than dishonesty and there needed to be intention proven.
He said if a race was conducted it must proven that the corrupt conduct affected the integrity of the race.
The barrister said it had to be shown Weir not only intended the performance of a horse to be improved, but for the race to be corrupted.
He said racing participants with an intent to corrupt a race had to have a race in mind, such as tubing a horse on the way to the races to delay the onset of lactic acid.
"The charge must fail," Mr Sheales said.
Japanese bred $2.5 million purchase Tosen Basil did not start again after being shocked, Red Cardinal ran second last in the Melbourne Cup and Yogi ran seventh of 11 in the Hotham Handicap before winning the listed Sandown Cup.
The panel is hearing closing statements today before it's expected to reserve its decisions until a date to be fixed.
Weir has already served a four-year ban for possession of a jigger at Ballarat.
