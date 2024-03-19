Director's full-circle moment as surf odyssey hits the city's big screen

A former Warrnambool man is taking his love of surfing to the big screen.
Director Matty Hannon - whose film The Road To Patagonia premieres at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday, March 23 - said it wasn't "a typical surf film".
"I learned to surf in Warrnambool, cutting my teeth at Logans and Levis, and those endless days in the water undoubtedly shaped my life," he said.
"Surfing's been a compass of sorts for me on big life-decisions - the film is a surfing journey at it's core, although it's definitely not a typical 'surf-film'."
Hannon lived in Warrnambool for three years when he was aged 18 and studying ecology at Deakin University. During that time, he began a relationship with "a local girl who taught (him) a lot".
He said that helped inspire him to make the film.
"It's an intimate and unflinching series of love letters within a documentary - firstly, a love between two people, and secondly between humanity and the earth," Hannon said.
"(I) set off to surf the west coast of the Americas by motorbike, but nothing goes as planned. Shot over 16 years, the result is an adventurous expose on the more-than-human-world, offering a physical and spiritual odyssey to better understand our place in nature.
"...What I do hope everyone walks away with is a feeling of hope in their lives, that the world is still beautiful, and that change (whether personal or societal) is possible."
The film has already won a series of accolades including at the Byron Bay International Film Festival, Florida Surf Film Festival and Melbourne Documentary Film Festival.
