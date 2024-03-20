Long-time campaigners pipe up against 'disappointing' water decision

Better-tasting water will soon flow through Port Fairy's taps but not everyone is happy.
It comes after Wannon Water announced it would upgrade the town's treatment plant as part of its five-year, $52.2 million Quality Water for Wannon Program to make the liquid more palatable.
It would see Port Fairy, Portland and Heywood's water treatment plants upgraded with reverse osmosis (desalination).
But Port Fairy Pipeline Supply Support Group spokesman John Konings said he was "disappointed" the water authority had chosen desalination as opposed to the more expensive option of constructing a pipeline connecting to Warrnambool.
The capital cost of the three pipeline options would be between $29 and $47.7 million while the capital cost of local treatment would be $13.3 to $19.2 million (including contingencies).
"It is very disappointing news that Wannon Water has decided desalination will cure Port Fairy's long-standing water woes, instead of a well proven, reliable, high quality piped supply," Mr Konings said.
"The water authority has continually and totally disregarded the extremely strong community views supporting the piped supply, as shown by 2100 people previously signing a voluntary petition.
"In addition, a recent petition to go to the board chairperson Helen Scarborough shows some 50 Port Fairy businesses have signed a petition supporting piping."
He said it was particularly frustrating, given the group's extensive campaign.
"We demonstrated to the board that in our view, piping was in fact cheaper, better, simpler, and with important environmental and social outcomes - certainly a proven and normal 100 year solution (which is how long such pipelines last) - as opposed to desalination plants with basically an unknown lifetime and very questionable cost estimates," Mr Konings said.
"We also gave practical answers to address water availability concerns - even though WW had earlier stated there was sufficient water to meet Port Fairy's needs.
"In rejecting the best long term solution to Port Fairy's water quality problems, the board's decision means it is supporting continuation of ocean outfalls from Griffiths Island, and rejecting the opportunity to productively reuse water on lands and expand the availability of fire fighting water through many new fire plugs on the 20-kilometre supply pipeline.
"People will be able to make up their minds about the quality of the authority's decision making and consultation processes, where despite project cost differences, serious questions of service reliability, disregard of community views, rejection of the opportunity to achieve important community benefits, Wannon Water is determined to turn Port Fairy into a seemingly high risk trial."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.