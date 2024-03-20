'An original is worth about $5 million': If you can't buy one, build one

With a real one worth $5 million, Peter Fyfe decided to build his own replica Lancia but it took him three years.
It was on display at Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 along with more than 100 other classic cars as part of the Targa Classica rally.
Mr Fyfe and his wife Barbara brought the Lancia all the way from Perth for the rally - but they didn't drive it.
Instead they drove it over on the back of a trailer.
It took Mr Fyfe three years to build the car ifrom 2017.
"It came in a Meccano set," Mrs Fyfe said.
"It's a replica of the original of the 1973 championship car.
"It won the world rally championship in 1973, '74, '75 and '78."
The car - which cost him about $150,000 - has a vinyl wrap in the original team colours.
Mr Fyfe said he had been involved in car rallies since 1972.
"These were current when I first started and I've lusted after them ever since," he said
"Unfortunately, an original is worth about $5 million. They only ever made 300 of them."
There were only two of them in Australia, that Mr Fyfe said he was aware of.
The Targa Rally, which rolled into Warrnambool, was the fourth one Sydney's Glen Drysdale and his son Zac have done.
About four or five years ago, Glen bought his 1973 Ferrari Dino GTS.
The previous owner drove it regularly, Glen said.
"When I got it it was pretty scratched up and beat up so I spent a month cleaning it and taking all the bars off and redoing stuff and just tidying it up a bit," he said.
"It's manufactured by Ferrari. Dino was Enzo Ferrari's son and he passed away at quite a young age... it was very tragic," Glen said.
Dino was an automotive engineer and passed away in 1956 aged 24 from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
After his death, Ferrari named the car fitted with the engine that Dino was working on at the time of his death in his honour.
"It actually didn't wear the Ferrari badge because it was a six cylinder car. Most Ferraris of that period are 12 cylinder cars," Glen said.
"So it was more like the lower end of the Ferrari model line - an economy car I guess."
However, he said a lot of people who bought them fitted them with Ferrari badges.
"This came with a Ferrari badge on the back but when they were originally built they didn't have any of that, just the Dino logo," Glen said.
Melbourne's Greg and Tania LaManna joined the rally with their 1974 Porsche 911 2.7 Carrera which they have owned for six years.
Mr LaManna said he bought it because it suited the rally and does "everything well".
"It suits all condition, be it weather or road conditions. It's just well set up for this sort of tarmac rally," he said.
"They're trustworthy, they're developed well, they're engineered well, they break well, they steer well.
"It is pretty rare, they didn't make too many of them back in the '70s.
"Very happy with it."
