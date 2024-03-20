The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'An original is worth about $5 million': If you can't buy one, build one

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 20 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbara and Peter Fyfe brought their replica Lancia to Warrnambool as part of the Targa Rally. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Barbara and Peter Fyfe brought their replica Lancia to Warrnambool as part of the Targa Rally. Picture by Katrina Lovell

With a real one worth $5 million, Peter Fyfe decided to build his own replica Lancia but it took him three years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.