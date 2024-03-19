Habitual offender wanted by police after being identified on camera footage

A habitual thief is again wanted by police after allegedly using a stolen bank card to buy cigarettes and hygiene products.
A police spokesman said a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in Raglan Parade near the intersection with Fairy Street about lunchtime on Tuesday, March 19.
A bank card from the wallet was then used to buy cigarettes at the nearby Woolworths supermarket ($85), then to get a $3 drink at Royal Kebabs before lashing out on hygiene products worth $26 at the Direct Chemist outlet.
A 32-year-old homeless man has been identified on security camera footage as a person of interest.
He's been living in a dwelling behind the old Salvation Army church in Lava Street and was picked up by police for breaching interventions orders and other offending at least three times in the past fortnight.
The man was in court last Friday, where he received another good behaviour bond.
A magistrate questioned why the man with a range of complex issues was not receiving the support he requires through the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
It's expected the man will be arrested this morning by Warrnambool uniform police officers.
