Late night drink driver nabbed by police just over limit

Hamilton police have intercepted an impaired driver just over the drink driving limit of .05 late on Tuesday night, March 19.
Hamilton police Sergeant Rex Habel said a divisional van crew pulled over a 41-year-old Horsham district man in West Boundary Road at 11.30pm.
The driver recorded a positive preliminary breath test and then an evidentiary reading of just .057 - less than one standard drink over the limit.
He has a prior drink driving offence in the past 10 years so he's immediately lost his licence and will be summoned to appear in court where all his suspensions will be doubled.
The driver will face heavy fines in court and is expected to have an interlock alcohol device condition attached to his licence.
He'll have to pay for the device to be fitted and removed from any vehicle he drives and for monthly readings - a very costly exercise.
Sergeant Habel said all drivers could expect to be intercepted at random any time and be alcohol and/or drug tested.
"If you drink and drive you will be intercepted, caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said.
