'We'd hunt them down with sonar': Port Fairy RSL elects new president

Port Fairy has links to almost every HMAS Sydney, so it probably comes as no surprise the RSL's newly elected president does too.
Mick Clifford first joined the Navy in 1978 and, after a five-year break in 1988, returned to the sea.
"I ended up doing 37 years," he said.
"I spent most of my time at sea but ported mostly in Sydney and a little bit in Perth."
A life in the navy meant spending up to 180 days at sea each year.
His first 10 years were spent as a radar plotter but when he returned to the Navy after a short break he became a mine warfare sailor, getting rid of sea mines.
"We'd hunt them down with sonar and dispose of them electrically and also with explosives," Mr Clifford said.
Mr Clifford said he was one of the lucky ones.
"I didn't go to Timor or Afghanistan or Iraq like a lot of my army peers," he said.
But he did play a peacekeeping role in the Solomon Islands.
During his stint in the Navy he spent 16 months in the United States.
"I commissioned a ship - HMAS Sydney," he said. "Brought that back to Australia."
He is the fourth Port Fairy person with links to HMAS Sydney.
During WWI, Port Fairy's Tubby Olsen served on the first HMAS Sydney which won the battle against the German cruiser Emden in what was Australia's first naval victory.
It was Australia's worst naval disaster with the 645 people aboard lost in the battle with German raider Kormoran in the Indian Ocean.
South West Victoria Naval Association president, Port Fairy's Lee Priest was aboard the third HMAS Sydney when it was turned into a troop transport called The Vung Tau Ferry in 1969 during the Vietnam War.
"He was on the third Sydney, I commissioned the fourth Sydney. The fifth Sydney has just been built and no one from Port Fairy is on it, so we've got to try and recruit one," Mr Clifford said.
After a life at sea, Mr Clifford bought a house in Port Fairy in 2013 with the intention of retiring to the seaside town.
"We always had intentions of living somewhere on the coast," he said.
About six months after moving to Port Fairy he walked into the RSL to "give them a hand".
"A year later I was the vice-president," he said.
Now he is president.
Mr Clifford replaces long-serving president Doug Nolte. Mr Clifford's wife, Julienne, has taken over the secretary position from long-serving member Jan Priest.
