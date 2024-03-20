Behind the stumps: Merged club expecting big turnout for flag reunions

Decades on from his short but successful cricketing career, Robbie O'Connor is eager to reminisce on past glories alongside teammates on Friday.
The Northern Raiders, a merged entity of Purnim and Grassmere, are holding a number of premiership reunions at the Flying Horse in conjunction with their 2023-24 season presentations.
Grassmere colts 1973-74 premiership is one of the flags being celebrated, as well as Grassmere's 1983-84 A grade triumph.
O'Connor, 66, who skippered the colts side to victory 50 years ago, has good memories of his time in the side which also won the next two flags under legendary Grassmere coach John "Jakes" McDonald.
He and his brothers, Wayne and Jack, were one of five sets of siblings in the team.
"It was fantastic memories out here," he told The Standard.
"We were premiers and champions in the footy the same year. And being country kids, everyone knew each other, it was just one of those things that was really good."
O'Connor turned his attention to surfing not long after, playing a year at Dennington followed by "one or two games" with Purnim before retiring.
He is looking forward to catching up with his former teammates.
"There's a few we see around town but not many," he said.
"There's still a lot around this area but you don't catch up like it was when you were a lot younger."
David McDonald, 63, who captained Grassmere's A grade triumph 40 years ago and also played in the colts flag 10 years before, is equally excited for the reunion celebrations.
His side, which also won the 1982-83 title, fielded an impressive line-up that year including future Warrnambool and District cricket champions Neville Billington, Terry Beks and John Houston.
Beks and Houston are both still playing division one cricket for Dennington and North Warrnambool Eels.
"In that particular side there were three guys that had played A grade cricket in Warrnambool and after that there's three others in the side that went on and had long careers in Warrnambool cricket," McDonald said.
"We won the year before, then premiers and champions the next year which is very hard because once you win one you're the hunted."
McDonald played for another "three or four years" before retiring.
Northern Raiders president Peter Harris is expecting a strong turnout for the reunions, which also include 30, 20 and 10-year premiership celebrations for Grassmere and Purnim sides.
He emphasised the importance of the merged club acknowledging its past.
"We love to keep the history from Grassmere and Purnim involved in our Northern Raiders club," he said.
"It's great for past and present players to acknowledge."
Cricket will take centre stage in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association this weekend with division one and division two grand finals to take place.
The league has confirmed the division one decider between Nestles and Allansford-Panmure will once again be played at Reid Oval in Warrnambool while the division two grand final between standalone clubs Hawkesdale and Noorat-Terang will be played at Allansford.
Mortlake export Georgia Wareham has become one of the first Australian winners of the Women's Premier League, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore win the 2024 title against Delhi Capitals on March 17.
The 24-year-old south-west product joined fellow Aussie stars Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux in the winning team with RCB winning the final by eight wickets.
The leg-spinning all-rounder proved valuable throughout the tournament and ended the tournament with the highest batting strike-rate of the season with 163 from 11 runs.
Wareham heads straight to Bangladesh for a tour with the Australian team where it will play three ODIs and three Twenty20 international games.
Port Fairy champion and two-time WDCA champion player of the year Jason Perera capped off a strong individual season playing in the South Australia Premier Cricket competition.
The 31-year-old all-rounder made 38 in the semi-final loss for Adelaide University against Glenelg on the weekend.
Perera, who plays for Nugegoda in the Sri Lankan first-class cricket competition, made 297 runs and took four wickets for the season in Adelaide and has hinted at a return to playing in Warrnambool next season.
