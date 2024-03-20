Indigenous elder reflects on 20 years of city's specialist court

Lenny Clarke can still remember one of the city's first Koori Court participants who stood up at the end of his plea hearing and said: "Uncle - thank you very much".
He said the Framlingham man spoke directly with local Indigenous elders as part of the specialist court's cultural sentencing discussion.
"He never got in trouble again after that," Uncle Lenny said.
The long-standing Koori Court elder celebrated 20 years of the Warrnambool court on March 19, 2024.
The city was chosen as a location for the specialist court following strong advocacy from Uncle Lenny.
"We came from a section of Australian society where people didn't want anything to do with us and now we have a part in the sentencing of our people," he said.
"It's an honour to work with the system and it's good that we all work together because we can't do it on our own."
The elder said statistics showed reoffending rates in the Koori court were better than mainstream magistrates court.
"We hold the highest imprisonment rate in the world and this court gives people some type of chance," he said.
The court involves a magistrate and two Koori elders or respected persons sitting around a table with the accused, along with their support people, lawyer, prosecution, and a Koori Court officer.
Koori Justice supervising magistrate Rose Falla said Indigenous art and other significant artefacts were displayed in the room to connect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with culture and country.
"I have witnessed first-hand how Koori Court supports individuals on a path toward healing and transformation within a culturally enriched setting," she said.
"Koori Court increases awareness about community and cultural values, codes of conduct and standards of behaviour while increasing accountability of the participant to their families, and community.
"For two decades, Warrnambool's Koori Court has sought to address the underlying social factors contributing to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people entering the justice system, such as housing, education, substance abuse, and unemployment."
As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, Aunty Denise Lovett, Aunty Eileen Alberts, Aunty Janice Lovett, Uncle Lenny Clarke, Uncle Michael Bell, Aunty Tina Wright, and Aunty Teresa Coverdale were acknowledged for their cultural knowledge and contributions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.