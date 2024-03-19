$52m drinking water solution set to trickle into three south-west towns

Better-tasting water is on its way to Port Fairy after Wannon Water decided to upgrade its treatment plant.
The five-year project is part of the authority's $52.2 million Quality Water for Wannon Program which would see Port Fairy, Portland and Heywood's water treatment plants upgraded with reverse osmosis (desalination).
Managing director Andrew Jeffers said that was the cheaper alternative to constructing a pipeline connecting to Warrnambool. An analysis on the water authority's website showed a pipeline would cost about $26 million to build, compared to $8 million for water treatment.
"Each option had strengths, however the local treatment option was the recommended approach based on all the assessment criteria," Mr Jeffers said.
"This included the lower costs involved, the greater reliability of both water quality and water security, less upstream impacts on the environment, and greater flexibility for the future.
"We've sought feedback from customers and interested stakeholders over the past few weeks.
"The results have been overwhelming, with more than 75 per cent of people saying they love the project, and the majority favouring reverse osmosis as the preferred option."
The project is jointly funded by the Australian government through its National Water Grid Fund and the water authority.
It's expected to contribute to an estimated $1 million a year in public health savings.
