Next generation of doctors and nurses bolstering region's hospitals

More than 105 doctors-in-training have started at South West Healthcare this year.
They're learning the systems and processes used at both the Warrnambool and Camperdown hospitals.
Executive director of medical services Kate McConnon said there was a mix of Victorian, interstate and overseas medical staff.
"We have 17 new interns from a mix of Australian and overseas universities such as Oceania University, Monash Malaysia, Deakin, Monash and Melbourne University," she said.
"At any one time we have over 40 doctors who are on rotation from St Vincent's, Western Health, Monash Health, Royal Women's and Grampians Health."
In addition to the junior doctors, the health service has also welcomed 24 nurses for their graduate year from Deakin, Federation University, Melbourne University and Central Queensland University.
The organisation has also seen the biggest intake of registered undergraduate students of nursing participants to date, with 18 joining the wards in the next week.
Chief executive officer Craig Fraser said it was an exciting time.
"Just like any new starters there is a settling in period as they learn our practices and procedures, but we're really pleased to be part of their learning journey, as well as welcoming them as a critical part of our teams that enrich care to our patients," he said.
