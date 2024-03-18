Fears fast-tracking renewables will hasten 'chipping away' of prime land

Fast-tracking renewable energy projects is "short-sighted" and will come at the cost of prime farm land, Corangamite Shire's mayor warns.
It comes as the Victorian Government announced it would remove the planning panel process and third-party appeal rights for green projects at VCAT from April 1.
Cr Making said it was disappointing the announcement came without any further update or information being provided to council.
"Council is yet to see any details about around the proposed changes and what criteria are included to make a project eligible for fast-tracking," she said.
"We acknowledge that the state government has renewable energy targets but that shouldn't come at the cost of good and fair planning processes.
"That includes involving the community who will be affected."
She said she was concerned the region's views and issues would be dismissed.
"Council has advocated for a long time around recognition of its strategic priorities, improved state and regional land use planning, cumulative impacts and community benefits, amongst other detailed matters," Cr Makin said.
"We call on the state government to and make sure it gives these issues adequate consideration. I would say to the government, 'develop new opportunities that benefit Victorians, but do it properly, and that means listening to the community'.
"Developers must talk to the community too, to make sure everyone's concerns are taken into account. We're not against renewable energy, but agriculture has always been our number one industry in Corangamite.
"Corangamite has some of the best farmland in the country and agriculture on the south-west region contributes billions of dollars a year to the state and national economy.
"To chip away at that with energy projects and let farmland disappear under wind farms, solar farms, transmission lines and what have you is short-sighted to say the least."
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said she was particularly concerned about what the move would mean for the establishment of wind farms.
"This move is an affront to our community and the right to have a say about what gets built in our backyard," she said.
"We support renewables, but this move is designed to ram through approval of offshore windfarms along our precious coastline.
"...Despite our electorate having far more wind farms than anywhere else in the state, the state government continues to act against the wishes of the local community and against the interest of the local environment for purely ideological reasons."
