New co-captain appointed to lead Roosters' charge for consecutive flags

A new co-captain will help lead South Warrnambool's quest for back-to-back Hampden league flags in 2024.
Shannon Beks has been elevated from vice-captain, joining Harry Lee at the helm.
The Roosters forward replaces Liam Youl, who alongside Lee, led the club to its first senior premiership since 2011 last year.
Lee is looking forward to working alongside Beks and expects the forward will have no issues adjusting to the role.
"Shannon's just jumped up from vice to lead as well with me which will be good," he told The Standard.
"He's been practically the captain now with us for the last six years anyway. He's another one up there just looking to doing his part which is good to see."
Lee confirmed the Roosters had retained majority of their list and said motivation was sky-high to win another flag.
"Especially being such a young side, it's just only furthered everyone's excitement to just go back-to-back," he said.
"Obviously there's a full year to get through but then you can even look at some of the younger boys that are coming through from the 18s, they came agonisingly close in the under 18s and now they're coming through, so they really want to have a bite of success there as well.
"Training's been elite because of that.
"Like everyone we're hoping to get there, we've just got to put the work in now."
Beks has also been impressed with the club's pre-season.
"The boys are training pretty well, everyone's pretty fit, pretty keen to get stuck into it and try it all again," he said.
