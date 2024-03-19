The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

New co-captain appointed to lead Roosters' charge for consecutive flags

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 19 2024 - 1:52pm, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beks and Harry Lee will lead South Warrnambool in 2024. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Shannon Beks and Harry Lee will lead South Warrnambool in 2024. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A new co-captain will help lead South Warrnambool's quest for back-to-back Hampden league flags in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.