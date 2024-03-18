White Hyundai SUV - rego 1TM-5TN - stolen while owner slept

Home invaders have stolen a $30,000 white 2021 Hyundai Tucson SUV from a property in Warrnambool's Wangoom Road.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said offenders committed an aggravated burglary at the property early on Monday morning, March 18, while the 50-year-old occupant was in bed asleep.
"Offenders have gone to the address in Wangoom Road and entered the premises while a 50-year-old woman was asleep," he said.
"They stole a number of personal IDs and bank cards as well as vehicle keys off a bench in the home.
"They have then driven off in the vehicle which is still missing."
The registration of the Hyundai is 1TM-5TN and Detective Senior Constable Hughes said there have been no reported sightings of the vehicle.
"We are requesting that members of the public please keep an eye out for the vehicle and if anyone sees the SUV immediately call Triple Zero (000).
"This type of behaviour is extremely confronting for the victims.
"It's traumatic for the home occupants. It's an invasion of a person's castle.
"That's a no-go zone."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes requested that home and vehicle owners lock and secure their property.
"Locking your vehicle and home has to be the highest priority for all property owners," he said.
