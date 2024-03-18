The Standard
White Hyundai SUV - rego 1TM-5TN - stolen while owner slept

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 19 2024 - 9:19am, first published 9:06am
A 2021 white Hyundai SUV - rego 1TM-5TN - stolen while owner slept. Police are asking for people to keep an eye out for the vehicle.
Home invaders have stolen a $30,000 white 2021 Hyundai Tucson SUV from a property in Warrnambool's Wangoom Road.

