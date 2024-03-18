US import makes mark on debut as Seahawks fall narrowly short of road win

Warrnambool Seahawks coach Shane Smith witnessed promising signs from his new-look side in a narrow opening-round Big V loss on Sunday.
The Seahawks, on the road, lost 85-80 against Warrandyte, with American import Kester Ofoegbu starring on debut with 29 points.
The visitors trailed by five points at half-time and matched their opposition in each of the final two quarters.
"We're very excited about the potential we showed," Smith told The Standard.
"That's our first hit-out that we've had for the season, against a quality opposition. We had great leadership shown by our older guys in Ollie Bidmade and Riley Nicolson.
"But our young guys really stepped up as well, so we had five guys who made their debut including Kester and they performed really, really well, above expectations which was fantastic.
"To nearly sneak the win away from home was great."
Smith praised the Californian Ofoegbu for his performance which also included four rebounds, two assists and five steals.
"Imports always in their first games, it's coming to terms with our rules out here and the way the game goes and the way the game's refereed," he said.
"So Kester handled that pressure really well and of course as an import you're under a lot more scrutiny and the other teams scout you a lot more and do you up pretty hard. And he handled it really well.
"His second half was brilliant and nearly got us home which was great."
Smith noted the difficulty of playing an away game to start the season, commending his players' handling of the pressure.
"It's always hard travelling nearly four hours, getting out of the car and playing game one," he said.
"But the boys handled it really well, they handled the pressure. Warrandyte were a much bigger team than us, they had a couple of six foot nine guys which was quite big for us to handle but we went to our strengths which was our speed and it showed up really well against them."
Harry McGorm (15 points) and Joshua Miller (12 points) also impressed for the Seahawks.
The side's next game is against RMIT Redbacks in Bundoora on Sunday, March 24.
