Inside Racing: Jockey to be back in time for May Carnival after nasty fall

STAR young jumps jockey Campbell Rawiller hopes to be back riding at Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival after sustaining a broken collarbone and concussion following a nasty race fall last Tuesday.
Rawiller fell from the short-priced favourite Teofilo Star in an open hurdle at Warrnambool.
He was taken to Warrnambool's South West Healthcare before being transported to Melbourne's Epworth Hospital for the collarbone operation on Wednesday.
"I was knocked around for a short time," the talented horseman said.
"I'll be back riding at the Warrnambool May carnival. I'm hoping to be back for the Pakenham jumps meeting on April 14 but I will not be rushing it.
"I'll be guided by the doctors about my return. They are confident I should be right by April 14.
"I sustained a decent fracture from the fall but my surgeon Mr Oppy is very happy how the operation went. I had a plate put in which should help the healing process of my collarbone.
"I was a bit knocked around for a day or two after the fall but all is good now but as I said I'm not in a hurry to be back."
The 22-year-old son of champion flat jockey Nash Rawillier said the fall was a blur.
"I can't remember much about what happened," he said.
"I remember thinking to myself, we were travelling really well early in the race and the next minute we came down.
"I think Teofilo Star may have misjudged the jump. It's pretty simple to happen.
"The good news is Teofilo Star is in great shape. He was jaded for a day or two but he's back into his work."
Rawiller, who rode eight jumps winners last season and has only two more winners before he loses his three-kilogram claim, said he was over the moon with the assistance he had received after the fall.
"I was really lucky that so many people were there to assist me," he said.
"The ambulance people were sensational and so were the staff at Southwest Healthcare and Epworth.
"I've also got to mention Shane Jackson, Fred Kersley, Rebecca, Mia and Lindsey Smith, the stewards they were all wonderful.
"Rebecca was on the phone to my mum Sarah, who was in Sydney, giving her updates before mum got to the Epworth.
"Racing can by pretty competitive on the track but it's wonderful to know there are plenty of people there to give you support when you need it."
The Warrnambool May narnival runs from April 30 to May 2.
TERANG'S race meeting scheduled for this Friday has been transferred to Horsham.
Racing Victoria made the decision after consultation with Terang Racing Club officials following an inspection of the track at Terang after a busy schedule of multiple race meetings, jumps trials and jump-outs in recent weeks.
The transfer will ensure the Terang Cup meeting on Sunday, April 14 will go ahead.
Racing Victoria wanted to keep the meeting in the south-west but there were no other options.
The transfer means the jumps races originally scheduled to be run at Terang this Friday will be transferred to Warrnambool on March 25.
TRC general manager Karen Van Kempen said the club was left with no other option but to transfer Friday's meeting after numerous race meetings, trials and no rain.
"The track has had a lot of horses on it over the last few months," she said.
"We thought it was best to give it a bit of a break to get it ready for our cup meeting on April 14."
With the change to Horsham, three flat maiden races (1200, 1400 and 1700 metres) have been taken off the Warrnambool program and transferred to Horsham this Friday.
FOUR jockeys were outed for indiscretions over the weekend.
Jockey Daniel Stackhouse pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Gallant Prince at Pakenham on Friday.
Stewards found that near the 100-metre mark Stackhouse allowed Gallant Prince to move in when not clear of another runner.
He was suspended for nine meetings. His suspension began at midnight on March 18 and ends midnight March 25.
Tahlia Hope was suspended for seven meetings for a whip infringement.
Her time on the sidelines starts midnight March 20 and ends midnight, March 25. Hope was also fined $200.
Top jockey Jye McNeil copped a nine-meeting suspension following a careless riding charge at Yarra Glen on Sunday.
McNeil's time on the sidelines begins at midnight on March 18 and ends midnight, March 24.
Stewards deemed the incident in the mid-range.
Laura Lafferty pleaded guilty to a whip infringement at Swan Hill on Sunday.
Lafferty was suspended for eight meetings. Her time out commences at midnight on March 20 and ends midnight, March 25.
