Six Money Myths Debunked: A Guide For Gen Z Consumers

These six money myths have been around for a long time, and have influenced countless people, but they're just that: myths. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

You might have heard them from your parents, seen them on TV, or read them in an article online. These six money myths have been around for a long time, and have influenced countless people, but they're just that: myths.

Something you hear all the time, for instance, is that credit cards are inherently bad. This is simply false, there are many ways to make them work for you, including getting a credit card with balance transfer offers.

If you'd like to take your financial planning to the next level, you'll want to do your own research before following any old adage you hear. A lot of what passes for sound advice is based on a faulty understanding, or an oversimplification of how money works in the 21st century.

Here are six widespread money myths, and why you shouldn't believe them.

1. 'Don't take on debt at any cost'

Debt is a tricky topic, partly because it's so scary. You've almost certainly heard horror stories of people whose lives were made much more difficult by taking on more debt than they could afford to pay back.

However, debt is not inherently evil. Sometimes, you'll need to take out a loan to start a business, go to college or buy a house. In these cases, debt can be an investment that makes you more money in the long run.

The tricky thing is figuring out what sort of debt is acceptable, and how much you can afford to borrow.

2. 'You're too young to invest'

As a young person, you probably don't have as much money to invest as someone 20 or 30 years older. Combine this with the fact that investing can often appear complicated, and it's no wonder lots of people are scared away. However, it's best to start as early as possible so that your money has time to grow.

You might be surprised to know that there are many ways to invest on a budget: ETFs (exchange traded funds), savings accounts and crowdfunding are all ways to make your money work for you.

3. 'Credit cards are always bad'

At first glance, getting a credit card might not seem like a good idea. After all, why pay interest on money you don't have when you can simply spend the money you do?

For one thing, most credit cards offer special rewards for spending on certain things. This includes cashbacks and discounts on certain items. Moreover, balance transfer cards allow you to pay a more favourable interest rate.

Credit cards also help you build your credit score, which lets you borrow more money further down the line.

4. 'Budgets are restrictive'

When you set a budget, it's understandable to feel like you're holding yourself back from enjoying life to the fullest. After all, don't you want to live spontaneously, and do the things you love while you're young?

This is a myth, because budgeting is actually incredibly freeing. Being financially responsible now and cutting back on spending on things you don't really need is the only way to ensure that your future self can keep your debt under control.

Budgeting doesn't mean you can't enjoy life. It simply encourages you to be more conscious of how you spend, and to only buy things you'll truly enjoy rather than making too many unnecessary spontaneous purchases.

5. 'All financial advice you read online is good'

When looking for your next investment opportunity, it's tempting to do a quick Google search, skim a couple of articles on professional-sounding publications and take them at their word. This is dangerous, as not all financial advice you read is sound.

Often, the writers and their employees simply have their own motives, and getting people to invest a certain way benefits them. That explains why you may see conflicting financial advice between two relatively trustworthy publications.

This isn't to say that all advice is bad. It simply means that you should check anything you read, including this article, against your own research. Most importantly, use common sense.

6. 'Your job is the only way to earn money'

A lot of people think that getting a raise is the only way to make more money, and that getting promoted is the pathway to wealth. Nothing could be further from the truth.

A brief calculation will show you that simply relying on your salary puts a cap on the amount of money you can earn over the course of your life. Subtract what you need to maintain your lifestyle, and you might not be left with as much as you hoped for.

The key to long-term financial health is to make your money work for you. Make wise investment decisions, and watch the magic of compound interest work. You might also consider setting up your own small business.

