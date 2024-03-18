Inaugural women's cricketer of the year shines in winning rep debut

Rachel Sabo relished making her debut for Warrnambool and District cricket's representative women's team on Sunday, an opportunity that didn't exist when she was younger.
The experienced Nestles all-rounder, who was the inaugural winner of the WDCA's women's cricketer of the year in 2020-21, starred with both bat and ball in Warrnambool's seven-wicket win against Colac.
The former Western Waves representative snared 1-21 and struck 34 not out as the victors chased down Colac's total of 104 inside 26 overs.
Tara Elliott (3-8) and Grace Butters (32) also shone for Warrnambool in the 30-over per side match.
"I'm really rapt to get this opportunity and I had lots of fun," Sabo told The Standard.
"I'm really grateful for the opportunity from Jason Elliott, he's an amazing coach and he has so much faith in every single player."
Sabo, who has played club cricket sporadically the past two seasons after intending to retire, is pleased to see more opportunities for female Warrnambool cricketers to test themselves at higher levels.
She noted how that wasn't the case in her youth.
"When I was growing up there were no opportunities like this, you had to travel to Hamilton and Melbourne which is where I had to go if I wanted to play female cricket, otherwise it was just joining the men really," she said.
"But now we've got such a strong grass roots set-up from under 14s to under 17s and the juniors are following through and they've got the pathways set for them now to represent their clubs and now they have the opportunity to represent the league and then if they wish to go further the doors will just keep opening for them."
If given the opportunity, we may see Sabo representing Warrnambool again.
"If the body holds up," she said on potential future representative appearances.
"I tried to retire back in 2020-21 but once I get that taste for it again it keeps me wanting to come back for more."
