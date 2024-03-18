VFLW footballer to 'keep pushing myself' in second season at level

Now she has a taste for the VFLW, Jane McMeel is aiming to build on her maiden season at the level.
The South Warrnambool footballer has re-signed with Geelong's state league side for 2024 and is keen to add to her seven appearances during her debut season last year.
"(My goals are) just to keep pushing myself, just to try and keep getting the best out of myself and hopefully get a few more games to showcase my skills and whatnot," she told The Standard.
"Just to hopefully go well as a team and get some game time."
McMeel, who featured in the Roosters' Western Victoria Female league side which lost last year's decider, said she was looking forward to taking the field with a new-look Cats outfit.
She hopes the side can improve on its eighth-place finish in 2023.
McMeel anticipates spending time in the forward line and midfield for the Cats.
"They've been trialling me in the forward line, so high forward which I'm sort of getting used to," she said.
"I'm getting used to the structures and how they like to set up and things like that. I'm feeling a lot more comfortable in there but they'll thread me through the midfield every now and then as well.
"I probably prefer the midfield but I feel like I'm finding my feet in the forward line."
