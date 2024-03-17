The Responsible Host's Checklist For Planning A Fun House Party

Discover the essential checklist for planning a fun house party. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Are you planning a house party? Hosting a housewarming (or cooling), having a birthday, celebrating an occasion, or simply getting your friends together for the fun of it? Whatever the motive, a house party guarantees a good time.

The tunes are pumping, the drinks are flowing, the people are dancing. There's nothing quite like enjoying some music, laughter and fun times with your friends. But throwing a house party means being a responsible host too, and there's a checklist you should follow to make sure you pull off an event that goes down in history for all the right reasons.

This helpful article will share what you need to remember to take care of, so you can throw a bash without coming off as a sloppy host. Continue reading to discover the essential checklist for planning a fun house party.

Clean Up Your Yard

If your house is full of clutter or has some hard rubbish in the yard that's been sitting dormant for a while, the first step in your party planning is to arrange for rubbish removal. Your council may offer free hard rubbish collections but you'll be limited to a couple of times a year. When time pressures are tight, engage a private company to quickly deal with the trash.

Get all those old mattresses, broken furniture, timber scraps and other refuse scattered about out your yard. Being a responsible host means preparing your space for the party, and clearing the space for your guests to stand instead of skirting around harsh corners and dirty rubbish is the first step in achieving this.

Clean The Inside of Your Home

The next step is to give your home a thorough cleaning inside, especially the rooms that will be used for the party, such as the living room, dining room, kitchen and other commonly used areas. Sweep, vacuum and mop the floors until they're gleaming. Wipe down benches, dust surfaces, and tidy up any bits and pieces that are hanging around. If you have kids, encourage them to put away their toys so they don't get trod on by guests. Give each room a general tidy-up, putting away loose items and making your home presentable for the party.

Whilst you can of course stuff everything into the cupboard under the stairs where it's 'out of sight and out of mind', use your party as the motivation to truly clean out your house, get rid of what you no longer need or use, and minimise your party clean-up operation after too with less to put back.

Notify The Neighbours

Part of being a responsible host means ensuring your neighbours know you're throwing a party. Pop over to the next-door and back-fence neighbours, and let them know you're having an event and there may be loud music and noise. Let them know you'll turn off the loud music by the locally required cut-off time and to get in touch if there are any issues on the night of the event.

If you're on good terms with your neighbours, you could invite them along, which will reduce the chances of any noise complaints. And speaking of those, nothing ruins a party faster than that rapturous knock on the door...

For Large Parties - Notify the Local Police

If you're having a large party, or a birthday party for a young person, such as an 18th or 21st, let the local police station know. This is a courtesy measure that isn't required, but it can be helpful if you receive any noise complaints, as the police will be aware of the party. It can also be helpful in case your party is gatecrashed, so the police can come quickly to remove the offenders.

Control The Music Volume

It's not a party without a banging playlist, from hip-hop to trance and everything in between, depending on your personal preferences and your guests' tastes. However, pay attention to the local laws and ensure the loud music is turned down by the specified time. On the weekend, this is usually 11pm-12am.

Most neighbours will be understanding with a little bit of noise disruption once in a while, but after a certain time, you may find their attitudes shift. Don't wait to find out exactly when that time is, and solve the problem before it arises.

Alcohol Consumption

A house party will more than likely invite some drinking, as alcohol is an excellent social lubricant and a part of Australian party culture. However, as a responsible host, you must ensure that your guests consume alcohol in moderation. You can do this by limiting the quantity of alcohol you provide, and leading by example.

If someone becomes intoxicated and disruptive, you can hide the drinks away so they aren't tempted to consume more and potentially get sick or aggressive. Always have water available and easily visible, and it's best to lay out some snacks so your guests can slow their drinking down between bites of food.

Designated Drivers or Taxis

Another tip related to alcohol consumption is ensuring that a number of people attending the party will limit or withhold from drinking in order to be a designated driver and get people home safely. If people aren't willing to do this, ensure you have a taxi service number handy or that everyone has a rideshare app such as Uber or Ola installed on their devices so they can get home when the party ends.

You'd feel awful if you let someone intoxicated get in a car to drink-drive after your party, and something happened to them or a member of the public on the way home. Don't take the risk, and be stringent with helping your guests find rides.

Conclusion