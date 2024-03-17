Disqualified driver has Commodore impounded after expensive intercept

A 30-year-old Cobden man faces an expensive couple of months after being caught driving while disqualified on Sunday afternoon, March 18.
Camperdown police Senior Constable Sam Alexander said the driver was intercepted near the Cobden Golf Course about 3pm in a red Holden Commodore sedan.
A licence check revealed he was driving while his licence was disqualified.
A search of the vehicle also located about one gram of methamphetamine.
His vehicle was impounded for a month, which will attract towing and storage fees of $1295.
The man has been charged on summons with possessing meth and driving while disqualified.
He will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
It will be an expensive exercise.
In addition to the $1295 impoundment fee, the man faces hefty fines and further disqualification in the magistrates court, which is likely to be followed by other requirements, such as completing a road trauma awareness course.
Senior Constable Alexander said it was his third vehicle impoundment for the month, with the other two relating to unlicensed drivers.
He said cooperation with the Cobden police greatly assisted in Sunday's impoundment.
"One of the other impoundments was for an unlicensed driver and then we had a motorbike rider that evaded us and he was also found to be unlicensed," he said.
"Police officers now have technology at our fingertips now which allow us to immediately check if a driver is a fully licensed qualified driver.
"We encourage all drivers to follow the road rules and if you don't have a licence , it's pretty simple, don't drive or you risk being caught and face prosecution."
