'Could've been disastrous': Naivety a rubbish excuse for repeat shire fires

Three tip fires in one day have Corangamite Shire officers at their "wits' end".
They've prompted a warning continual, incorrect disposal of batteries, flares and e-waste into rubbish will cause serious injuries and millions of dollars in damage.
Council coordinator of waste and environmental sustainability Sofia Myers said staff had repeatedly been called to fight fires at Corangamite landfill.
"There was one day in January when three fires started from municipal waste disposed of at the landfill -the fires were caused by one flare and two batteries," she said.
"We've never seen this many fires in one day. If that had happened on an extreme fire day, the consequences could have been disastrous."
She congratulated the landfill team for repeatedly stepping up.
"Our team is well trained in dealing with small emergencies but they shouldn't be put in potential danger because of their job," Ms Myers said.
"We have outstanding operators who have great skill on heavy machinery.
"Recently we had two fires in the waste caused only by inappropriate appliances put into the waste bins. Another was caused by an e-scooter with the battery igniting when compacted.
"We need members of the public to help keep our people and residents around the landfill safe.
"We would like to remind the public that no one should ever place hazardous items like old flares or lithium, household, and lead acid batteries or jump starters into their wheelie bins or skips.
"They can start a fire in the waste truck or a landfill when crushed with a compactor."
Batteries and flares burn at high temperatures for a long time. Expensive landfill liners, leachate and gas collection systems can also be damaged.
Ms Myers said nowadays flares could be replaced by an LED distress beacon, but old flares should be disposed of with consultation from the local police station.
