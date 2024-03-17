Anti drug-driving message not getting through with another six nabbed

Police say the anti drug-driving message is not getting through with another six motorists caught driving on drugs over the weekend.
Senior Constable Josh McMahon, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said members nabbed six drug-drivers on March 16 and 17, 2024.
He said the motorists were all randomly intercepted and had tested positive to illicit drugs although could not confirm what substances as the samples required forensic analysis.
Senior Constable McMahon said the drivers were all captured in the early afternoon and were varied in age and gender.
He said it was a disappointing result given the constant anti drug-driving messaging by police and in the media.
"If you decide to get behind the wheel you need to make sure you're not impaired by alcohol or drugs and if you think you are, make sure you have a responsible driver," he said.
"We just want everyone to get home safely, it's as simple as that."
The Standard has reported a number of impaired drivers being caught so far in 2024, including eight in two days during February.
One driver was more than five times over the legal limit while those caught on drugs included a learner driver, three P-platers and one unlicensed.
That came after police caught five drunk drivers in three days in Portland during the last weekend of January, with the lowest reading at .137 and the highest .2 - four times the legal limit.
There has also been a number of high level drink-drivers prosecuted through the courts in 2024, including a motorist who blew .22 after driving at 100kmh on the wrong side of the road with a missing tyre, and a drunk and high motorist who side-swiped another car at road works.
One drink-driver tipped his friends out of his ute tray without realising, while another blew .127 after losing traction at up to 150kmh.
Last year 17 people died on south-west roads, the highest for 15 years. So far no one has lost their life on south-west roads this year, compared to five fatalities for the same period last year and two in 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.