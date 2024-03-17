The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Anti drug-driving message not getting through with another six nabbed

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 18 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anti drug-driving message not getting through with another six nabbed
Anti drug-driving message not getting through with another six nabbed

Police say the anti drug-driving message is not getting through with another six motorists caught driving on drugs over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.