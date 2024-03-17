Tom Ballard to talk about 'Grandpa Simpson versus Professor Farnsworth' election campaign at Dirty Angel Comedy show

Warrnambool born and bred comedian will share his thoughts on The Voice referendum at his upcoming show in Warrnambool.
The 34-year-old, whose partner Harley Mann is a proud Waka Waka Aboriginal man, said he was disappointed Australia voted no.
He was involved with campaigning for people to vote yes and was surprised Australians voted no to the "very modest proposal".
"It was just a moment when it felt a little bit like 'come on Australia'," Ballard said.
He will also talk about the "Grandpa Simpson versus Professor Farnsworth" election campaign that is taking place in the US.
"America is truly off the pier batsh*t insane right now," Ballard said.
Despite this, he laments the fact that Australia seems to look to the nation for advice.
Ballard will also talk about the power and toxicity of social media and the internet.
"The internet is driving us crazier, spreading a whole lot of lies and misinformation and the algorithms reward conflict," Ballard said.
He will also talk about his love for his hometown.
Ballard said he thought his jokes about Warrnambool have led to some people thinking otherwise in years gone by.
"I love Warrnambool," he said.
"I think in the past everyone has thought my comedy is hanging shit on it but all my jokes about Warrnambool come from a place of love."
One that always gets a laugh is Ballard recalling the day he asked his friend, who lives in Warrnambool, what was on the front page of The Standard that day.
"Someone put a Bacardi Breezer on top of a Norfolk Pine and everyone wondered how it got there. What a day - what a great town," he laughed.
Ballard, who works as a full-time comedian, will perform at the Melbourne Comedy Festival for the 12th year.
He said he was excited to take part in the festival which launched his career through the Class Clown competition.
Ballard clarified that while he will talk about politics in his show, people should "take what I say with a grain of salt".
"Keep in mind I'm an idiot, I'm a moron," Ballard said.
"A few examples of this are the time I was drinking coffee from a keep-cup walking down the street. I forgot it was a keep-cup and I threw it straight in the bin."
Ballard said the day his iPods fell in a toilet at the airport was also one which made him question his credibility when it came to talking about politics.
Ballard said he was thrilled his parents Judy and Neil would be attending his show on Saturday night.
It kicks off at Mozart Hall at 8pm on Saturday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.