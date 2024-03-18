City swelters through hotter than average start to March; cool weather on the way

Warrnambool residents have sweltered through a higher than usual start to the month of March.
The city has experienced two days over 40C, one over 39C and one over 31C in the first 17 days of the month.
This was compared to a maximum temperature of 29.2C on one day in March in 2023.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said the city was experiencing a warmer start to the month than most years.
"At the moment, Warrnambool has been about four degrees warmer than usual for the first half of March - that's for maximum daily temperatures," Mr Pollock said.
However, it's not the warmest start to March the city has ever experienced.
This occurred back in 2013, Mr Pollock said.
"The minimum temperature at night hasn't been as extreme," he said.
"That's been 1.5 degrees warmer than average for the first half of the month."
Mr Pollock said western Victoria, western NSW and parts of South Australia had all experienced a warmer than usual start to March.
However, he said Warrnambool residents could expect cooler than average temperature in the coming days.
"It will change a little bit this week from Wednesday onwards," Mr Pollock said.
The warm start to the month comes after the city experienced a cooler than usual summer.
In February, the Bureau of Meteorology said autumn was expected to be warmer and wetter than usual ahead of the waning of a La Nina oscillation in the Pacific Ocean.
