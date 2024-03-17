Retirees urged to consider bonds as 'passive form of investment'

Retirees with investment properties are concerned about reports of increased land tax, according to Warrnambool Association of Independent Retirees' spokesman Rod Carter.
He said this was just one factor that was causing concern, particularly for self-funded retirees.
"Any self-funded retiree who does not own their own home and has to pay rent or has to pay off a mortgage will be struggling," Mr Carter said.
"Those who have been relying on interest from term deposits have struggled since interest rates were reduced to about 0.1 per cent."
Mr Carter said while banks had been quick to increase housing loan interest rates, they had been very slow to increase interest on term deposits.
He said retirees were also struggling with cost of living increases.
Mr Carter said retirees would be watching the state budget in the hope of some relief.
"Everybody would be hoping that the cost of downsizing with stamp duty would decrease but there is little hope of that," he said.
The association has invited members of the public to attend a fixed income - introduction to corporate bonds seminar at the Warrnambool RSL on Friday, March 22 at 10am.
Mr Carter said Michael Keely, the director of fixed income at FIIG Securities, would talk about bonds and how they could provide capital stability and passive income for investors.
He said he hoped the address would help retirees improve their financial literacy relating to investment opportunities.
"Bonds are seen as a 'defensive' investment," Mr Carter said.
"Once purchased at a particular interest rate and for a specific period of time, you know how much you will earn for the duration of the bond and that you will get your money back when the bond falls due.
"Whereas with shares, the price and dividend will generally fluctuate with time and your investment may decrease in value."
Mr Carter said economists used to tell investors the percentage of bonds in their investment portfolio should equal their age in years.
"However, with increased longevity, retirees need to keep their investments growing in order to cope with inflation and cost of living increase," he said.
"Hence a mixture of both shares and bonds is the ideal way to go."
Mr Carter said $150,000 was initially needed for a bond.
However, this has been reduced to $50,000.
"Once you get started and see how effective they are you can then increase your holdings," Mr Carter said.
"The address should be of interest to any investor regardless of age since increasing financial literacy is essential in this day and age.
"It is probably most appropriate to those who want a portion of their investment to deliver a known and continuing rate of return so that lifestyle planning is simplified."
Mr Carter said anyone was welcome to attend the talk on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.