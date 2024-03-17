Magistrate stunned by NDIS failure in case of man sleeping rough

A magistrate has questioned how NDIS funds are being used to support a Warrnambool man suffering homelessness.
Tyrone Symonds, 37, was arrested at 12.03pm on Wednesday, March 13, by Warrnambool uniform police officers after reports of people causing trouble outside the Coles supermarket in Lava Street.
It was the third time he had been arrested that week after repeatedly breaching his bail conditions, which included he not remain within 200 metres of the central Warrnambool supermarket.
Symonds pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 15 to possessing cannabis, criminal damage, obtain property by deception, handle stolen goods, resist police, make threats to kill, unlawful assault, theft and bail offences.
He also pleaded guilty to breaching court orders.
The man had been living in the disused dwelling at the rear of the old Salvation Army church in Lava Street.
The court heard the offending dated back to October 2023 when Symonds used a bank card that did not belong to him to buy a mobile phone and cigarettes from a Portland Woolworths.
Then in November he intentionally jumped on two stationary cars, a Ford sedan and a Holden Captiva, that were parked in central Warrnambool.
Both cars suffered damage.
When Symonds was located by police he was caught with about one gram of cannabis, on another occasion he had more than 20 grams.
Then on February 6, 2024, Symonds stole a bike, which was parked at Northpoint Shopping Centre and valued at about $900.
He also attended the Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative on Kepler Street on February 16 where he stole a laptop belonging to a contractor who was undertaking computer repair work.
Then during March the court heard Symonds repeatedly attended the Lava Street Coles supermarket despite being banned from the area.
On one occasion on March 10 police were called to reports of the man abusing staff and customers.
The offending breached a therapeutic community corrections order which was put in place in an attempt to support Symonds in the community.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge questioned what support the man was actually receiving when "all this money seems to be flowing into the NDIS".
"There seems to be funds available through NDIS, through MACNI (Multiple and Complex Needs Initiative), yet here is an individual who is reportedly homeless, suffering severe psychiatric issues and alienated from every organisation that attempts to assist," he said.
Symonds' lawyer Xavier Farrelly said it was a complex situation where an occupational therapy report indicated the man needed 23-hours-a-day support and/or supported accommodation but funding was yet to be approved.
He said NDIS had been considering that type of funding since October last year and he wasn't sure if there "was a pause for MACNI to fill the void".
The magistrate said the delay was not acceptable.
"It ends up meaning the criminal justice system has to come along and somehow take the role of being social workers, mental health experts and provide housing through imprisonment when these organisations should be doing what they're paid to do," Mr Lethbridge said.
A police prosecutor urged the court to consider a sentence with conditions that directly addressed the man's complex issues.
She said the offending involved innocent victims who were simply going to work, and also tied up important police resources.
In sentencing, the magistrate said it was a "most unusual situation" and that criminal courts should not be responsible for managing complex social and medical issues.
Symonds told the court he wanted to "stop this lifestyle".
He was placed on a 12-month adjourned undertaking with conditions he not re-offend and attend all NDIS and MACNI appointments.
He remains banned from the Coles supermarket.
