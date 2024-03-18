Former leading trainer admits using jigger on Melbourne Cup horses

The summary of the particulars for those charges are that Weir was at all relevant times the licensed trainer of racehorses Red Cardinal, Tosen Basil and Yogi and that on or about October 30, 2018, on each horse Weir used an electric or electronic apparatus capable of affecting their performance in a race, that Weir applied the apparatus to Red Cardinal, Tosen Basil and Yogi with the intention of affecting their performance, and thereby affecting their results in future races.