Man in critical condition after crash on Warrnambool-Caramut Road

A man will be airlifted to Melbourne following a crash on the Warrnambool-Caramut Road shortly after 4pm on Sunday, March 17.
It's believed two males were travelling on a motorcycle when the accident occurred at the Warrnambool-Caramut Road/Minamite Caramut Road intersection south of Caramut.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said a male in his 50s would be airlifted to hospital in Melbourne.
He is in a critical condition and has upper body and leg injuries.
A second male, a man in his 60s, is in a serious but stable condition.
The spokesman said he would be transported to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital.
He has upper body injuries.
