The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Man in critical condition after crash on Warrnambool-Caramut Road

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 17 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash occurred shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday, March 17.
The crash occurred shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday, March 17.

A man will be airlifted to Melbourne following a crash on the Warrnambool-Caramut Road shortly after 4pm on Sunday, March 17.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.