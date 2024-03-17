Captain's knock helps reigning premier secure another grand final berth

A batting masterclass from Jacob Hetherington helped Nestles overcome Port Fairy and secure another grand final berth on Sunday, March 17.
The Factory skipper top-scored for the reigning premiers in the two-day semi-final with a classy 63 that included six fours and four sixes, as his side chased down the Pirates' first-innings total of 166, six-wickets down.
"Overjoyed" Nestles coach Rob Saker praised the all-rounder, who came to the crease at 3-63.
"Probably like the country week games, he just hit the ball so clean and everyone else seemed to struggle to score but he just hit the ball beautifully," he told The Standard.
"Pretty much since the Twenty20 against Brierly where he made a hundred he's been in unbelievable touch."
Earlier, Geoff Williams was the Factory's best with ball in hand, snaring an impressive 5-49.
Hetherington also bowled nicely, taking three wickets, including the scalp of star opening batter Alastair Templeton.
Saker, who bowled extremely tight for no reward, commended his side for reaching another grand final with a significantly different-looking side to the previous year.
Two key players missing from the 2022-23 triumph are former Australian first-class wicket-keeper Tim Ludeman (retired) and current Sri-Lankan first-class all-rounder Sanjaya Chathuranga, who was unable to return to the club full-time this season due to changes in sporting visa rules.
"A lot's been made about Russells Creek losing a lot of players but look at the grand final side for us last year, we've got five different players playing and probably only one of those guys was a high-profile recruit," Saker said.
"So it's a testament to the group we have, how good we've rebounded and the depth of the club."
Standing in the way of another Factory flag is Allansford-Panmure, which recorded a commanding 124-run victory against Merrivale in the other semi-final.
Canadian import Rommel Shahzad (56 not out) and skipper Shashan Silva (53) batted beautifully, steering the victors to 9-228 in the first innings.
The Tigers fought valiantly but ultimately it was too big a hill to climb, dismissed for 104 late on Sunday.
Prolific wicket-taker Simon Richardson claimed 5-16 for the Gators.
