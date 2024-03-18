Million-dollar revamp to region's early learning training centres

Holographic dinosaurs and illuminated jellyfish are part of a $1.28 million upgrade to the region's early education training centres.
It comes as South West TAFE unveiled its new simulated rooms as part of a facelift to its Warrnambool, Portland and Hamilton campuses. Colac's is in the pipeline.
Each has been updated with the latest technology, equipment and training content in order to encourage more people into a career in early childhood education to address industry shortages across the region.
South West TAFE education projects manager John Finnerty said the introduction of new technology, including smart screens and video conferencing facilities would be supported by the new simulated early learning centres.
"The simulated centres are basically an extra adjoining classroom in a double-sized space that looks and feels like a childcare centre," he said.
"It means students get a real-life practical space to learn how to set up activities and be ready when they go into a real centre."
He said the rooms would also be available for community playgroups and other programs, with a future child-minding option being considered.
"We will look into the possibility of child-minding, not a formal creche arrangement but where they could be looked after by a minder while mum or dad studies in the other part of the room," Mr Finnerty said.
"These facilities open up possibilities for us to run more innovative programs."
Teaching education manager Kate Williams said the changes were much-needed.
"We looked at the physical space and we now have a hands-on, contemporary learning environment where the students can practice and refine their skills and apply those skills in a safe learning space," she said.
"The modern resources and equipment will build their confidence to go out into a real-world workplace."
She said the previous simulated environment was "well-loved, but dated" and needed to reflect contemporary environments.
"We explored the sector to ensure we were purchasing the most modern equipment and we also had the support of an advisory group made up of centre directors and group training organisations," Ms Williams said.
"We were able to incorporate some of their suggestions and feedback into what we purchased and what we are doing in our programs, and the changes have received really positive feedback.
"The industry wants a facility where students can get the right preparation to have the knowledge and skills needed when they start to work with children."
