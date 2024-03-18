The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Million-dollar revamp to region's early learning training centres

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West TAFE teaching education manager Kate Williams with two-year-old Hazel and Chentelle Hogan. Picture by Sean McKenna
South West TAFE teaching education manager Kate Williams with two-year-old Hazel and Chentelle Hogan. Picture by Sean McKenna

Holographic dinosaurs and illuminated jellyfish are part of a $1.28 million upgrade to the region's early education training centres.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.