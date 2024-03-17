The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Home sweet home: Dragonboat club's hard work pays off

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
March 17 2024 - 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South C Dragons members Glenda Mugavin and Judy Umney celebrate the opening of the new shed with Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain. Picture by Sean McKenna
South C Dragons members Glenda Mugavin and Judy Umney celebrate the opening of the new shed with Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain. Picture by Sean McKenna

It may have taken a bit of paddling, but the South C Dragons finally have a place to call home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.