Home sweet home: Dragonboat club's hard work pays off

It may have taken a bit of paddling, but the South C Dragons finally have a place to call home.
The Warrnambool dragonboat club, which started in 2012, unveiled its new shed to members in a celebration on Saturday, March 16.
Club president Glenda Mugavin said it was a good day for the club, which had more than 30 members.
The club has been keen to have a place to store its boat and other items for several years.
Mrs Mugavin said the club was extremely grateful to Warrnambool City Council, which had funded and built the boat shed
Previously the boat was stored at a number of different locations and it had to be towed to the Hopkins River for training.
"Our boat, over the years, has been stored at different locations - usually without cover from the weather," Mrs Mugavin said.
She said it was great to have mayor Ben Blain along to the celebration on Saturday, which was attended by current and past members.
The club regularly attends regattas and is preparing to take part in the Pink Paddle Power event in Hobart later this year.
About six club members, including Mrs Mugavin, have been touched by breast cancer and the regatta raises money for research into the deadly disease.
"We're very grateful to the council," Mrs Mugavin said.
"They' have been great to work with - they've been very supportive."
Mrs Mugavin said dragonboat racing was a sport people young and old could participate in.
She said the club has weekly training, usually on a Saturday on the Hopkins River.
The club will host a come and try day on Saturday, March 23.
Anyone interested can contact Mrs Mugavin on 0417 350 077.
