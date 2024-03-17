'He's unbelievable': Veteran's century helps merged club claim maiden flag

A match-winning century from an ageless veteran helped Terang Noorat's division three side clinch the club's maiden premiership on Saturday.
The Lions, in their first season of Warrnambool and District cricket after former South West clubs Terang and Noorat merged, inflicted a 99-run defeat upon Nirranda in the grand final.
Experienced batter Bernie Harris, who played 107 VFL/AFL games for Fitzroy, Brisbane and St Kilda during the 1980s and 90s, was the star of the show.
The 61-year-old struck 103 off 115 balls to help the lions post an imposing 209 from their 40 overs.
Skipper Simon Densley, thrilled with the win, described Harris' performance as "unbelievable".
"He's played in 12 cricket flags," he told The Standard.
"That's all he does (score hundreds). He's unbelievable.
"He gets better with the pressure. He didn't look like getting out."
Martin Wynd (4-4) also impressed for the victors while Knights captain Braden Poole (50) fought hard to keep his side in the game.
"I think they were 1-55 off 10, they might have had it in their favour for a minute and then we got Poole out and just kind of rolled on from there," Densley said.
Division four
Meanwhile, Northern Raiders' 38-run victory against Russells Creek in the division four decider was emblematic of their season, according to skipper Jeshua Ross.
The Raiders produced a full-team effort to clinch the the premiership, posting and defending a first-innings total of 194.
Heath Porter (72), Tim Bryce (49) and Brad Bushell (25) all made handy contributions with the bat for the victors, while teammates Dale Beane (3-22), Greg Billington (3-25), Brad Bushell (2-25) and Pete Harris (2-31) were all effective with the ball.
Ross said that a collective effort had been the team's formula all year.
"We had five kids in the side and five older blokes, we had no stars in there, it's always been about the team the whole year," he said.
"We've had 39 players go through the team during the year. Every week on a Thursday we're chasing around filling a side but we got there every week, that was just what we pushed.
"Everyone just does their little bit and plays as a team and hopefully we get the results and that's what's happened. We always said all year, 'enjoy yourselves, play as a team and the results will look after themselves'."
Ross predicts a bright future for the club, praising the side's youth for playing their part during the season.
"They're not just filling a spot," he said.
"We've got a kid in the under 15s opening the bat and another one has kept and bowled all year.
"Everyone of them contributed, they've all done something during the year."
