Plane crash lands near Warrnambool in windy conditions as aircrafts take to sky

A plane crash landed near Warrnambool on Saturday.
However, the pilot - Wile E Coyote - was uninjured and there was only minimal damage to the plane.
Melbourne's Chris Allen was flying his Extra 330 plane at the Warrnambool Model Aircraft Club's fun fly day at Koroit.
Mr Allen said while it was "never nice when the motor stops", he would be able to repair the damage done to the wing.
"The engine cut out in the air," Mr Allen said.
"I'll take it home and repair it."
Luckily, the plane, which tows his sport glider, wasn't too high in the sky when the engine failed.
Mr Allen's model plane is a 40 per cent replica of an aircraft, while the glider is about one-third of the size of a full-sized glider.
The glider has a wing span of six-and-a-half metres.
Mr Allen, who is an electrician, has had the two aircrafts for about five years.
He said he developed a love of gliders while watching other people fly them during visits to Camperdown when he was growing up.
"I've always liked planes and this is as close as I can get without becoming a pilot," Mr Allen said.
He said he enjoyed attending the Warrnambool event.
"I was here last year - it's a great event," Mr Allen said.
He encouraged people with a love of planes to consider purchasing a model aircraft.
"The smaller ones are pretty cheap and good for people who want to get into it, because they don't cost a lot to repair if they get damaged," Mr Allen said.
He paid about $17,000 for his two aircrafts.
The event was well attended by people wanting to launch their aircrafts and members of the public.
Warrnambool's typical windy conditions were challenging, but there was a lot of fun had by all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.