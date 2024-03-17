'Back doing what I love': Kemp's journey from neck break to GF match-winner

A year ago, Cobden's Matt Kemp was wearing a neck brace, sidelined as his club fell short against Bookaar in the South West cricket grand final.
The youngster missed most of the 2022-23 season after breaking his neck and at times found himself questioning whether he would play cricket again.
Fortunately, he recovered and on Saturday he proved the difference as the knights ended a 23-year division one premiership drought against Pomborneit.
The talented number-three batter struck a match-high 77 before the Knights dismissed the Bulls for 219 - 17-runs short of their first-innings total of 236.
Kemp, who was deservedly adjudged player of the match, was understandably elated, describing the result as a "huge win for the club".
He was pleased with his own performance but was quick to turn the focus to his teammates.
"It was good to help out but it's a team performance and there were some big efforts in there," he told The Standard.
"Some really good bowling displays, a couple of great catches. It's a team sport, a good win for the club, everyone deserves it."
Kemp, also a talented footballer, described the period since his injury as a "long 12 months".
He is grateful for his teammates support along the way.
"It was pretty scary there for a few moments but to get back, just to be amongst it and everyone's gotten around me, so it's been huge," he said.
"I'm back doing what I love."
Kemp, who amassed 419 runs at 34.9 across the division one campaign, was initially confident he would return to the cricket field after his injury.
Doubts did start to creep in however.
"As soon as it happened I thought 'I'll be back', I didn't question it," he said.
"There were a couple of tough periods there where I was a bit hit and miss and I was wondering 'will I get back' and if so if it's worth it.
"Winning today, it's absolutely worth it, there's no problems now which is good."
Kemp said the drought-breaking victory was not only special for the players but also the people behind the scenes.
"The cricket club and the footy club, it's the heart and soul of the community so everyone's (impact is) just huge," he said.
"We spoke about it today, the volunteers, they put in a power of work so there's heaps of people behind the scenes and if not for them the club wouldn't run, so this is for them today.
"It just means everything."
