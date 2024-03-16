Band hopes its own Conspiracy Theory will pay off

A Warrnambool band preparing for a tour of the UK released its new single on Saturday, March 16.
Convict Class, which released its last single at the Ignite Music Festival, launched the single Conspiracy Theory at Prehistoric Sounds.
Band member Shane Stenhouse said the single was available on record and could be listened to on all music streaming services.
"We have had lots of feedback from within Australia and around the world from people wanting our music available on vinyl," Stenhouse said.
"It is selling really fast and we have had orders coming through our page from all over the world."
The band travelled to Melbourne to record the single and it was also mixed and mastered by renowned sound engineer Jason Fuller of Goatsound Studios.
"Jason is fantastic to work with and has an excellent ear and track record in the industry," Stenhouse said.
"He has worked with some of the best bands in the heavy music scene and has really brought our sound up to a whole new level.
"We can't wait for people to hear it."
Stenhouse said 2024 would be a "massive" year for the band.
"We have the single out now and will be recording our debut album in May that will also be released on vinyl," Stenhouse said.
"In July we travel to the England and play shows in Bristol and then head over the channel to Kortrijk in Belgium to play.
"We then head back to England and up to Blackpool to perform the night before Rebellion Punk Music Festival begins and then again on the closing day of the festival."
When the band returns to home soil, it has gigs in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Geelong, Ballarat, Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide to promote the new album.
"It really is an exciting time for us and the hard work we have put in is really starting to pay off," Stenhouse said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.