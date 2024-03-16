Two Warrnambool properties sell for above expected prices on bumper auction day

Two properties sold for more than expected, while two were passed in on a bumper day of auctions in Warrnambool.
Five properties went under the hammer, with a three-bedroom home in Michelle Court - in the city's north - fetching $527,000 on Saturday, March 16.
This was above the expected price range of $450,000 to $495,000.
There was some spirited bidding, with three bidders in total.
The opening bid was for $470,000 and then there were bids in increments of $5000 until the bid hit $500,000.
At this point, auctioneer Fergus Torpy announced the property was on the market.
He said the home was in a very desirable location of the city.
Two bidders fought it out, with bids of $5000 until the offer reached $525,000.
After this a further two $1000 bids were received, with the successful buyer snapping it up for $527.000.
The winning bidder and those around them erupted into cheers when the hammer went down on the sale.
A two-bedroom townhouse in Margarets Lane, which is within walking distance of the beach, also sold about the expected price range.
There were four people who placed bids for the property, which had an expected price range of $400,000 to $440,000.
Bidding opened at $340,000, with a bid of $360,000 quickly following.
Two further bids of $380,000 and $400,000 were received,
Bids were accepted in $10,000 increments, until the offer reached $440,000.
Bids of $445,000 and $446,000 and $448,000 followed, before the successful bid of $448,000 was submitted.
A seven-bedroom home in Warrrnambool also proved popular, with two bidders going back and forth for some time.
An opening bid for the property - which had a price range of $750,000 to $825,000 - of $600,000 was received.
This was followed by bids of $650,000 and $700,000 and $720,000.
After this bids went up in $10,000 increments until the offer hit $780,000.
A final and successful bid of $785,000 was received.
A four-bedroom home with three bathrooms in Riverview Terrace was passed in at auction.
Auctioneer Fergus Torpy said the property was in one of Warrnambool's premier locations.
An opening bid of $750,000 was received, follow by a vendor bid of $800,000.
The initial bidder put in another bid of $815,000, which was followed by an $850,000 vendor bid.
The property was passed in.
Earlier, a three-bedroom home in Nina Street in Dennington was passed in.
A vendor bid of $500,000 was made and despite a sizeable crowd, there were further bids received and the property was passed in.
