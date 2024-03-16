Classic Holdens roll into Warrnambool for annual show and shine

Memories of growing up in an era when most people drove Australian made cars inspired a love of Holdens for Paul Irvin.
The Ballarat man had his 1964 EH Holden on display at the Western Victoria Holden Car Club show and shine in Warrnambool on Saturday, March 16.
The vehicle was built by General Motors-Holden in Sydney.
The first owner was from Parkes in NSW, where the vehicle remained until 2001.
"After that it came down to Geelong and then my mate bought it in 2008."
Mr Irvin said his mate, who passed away in 2012, kept the vehicle in immaculate condition.
"He put a new coat of paint on it and a new motor in it," he said.
Mr Irvin purchased the car in 2019.
"I put a new grill in the front and some new seats but the rest is pretty much original." he said.
Mr Irvin also has a 1958 FE Holden.
He said while there were many reason people bought certain cars, the reason for his decision was a lot simpler.
"The biggest joke of the lot is I have that car because I was born in that year," he said.
However, that love sparked his passion for cars.
Mr Irvin said his love stretches further than Holdens - he has a Toyota Prada and a Mazda CX-5.
But he does love classic vehicles.
"I always say if you've got a good Valiant or a good Falcon, you're lucky - they're good cars.
"We grew up with them."
There were dozens of cars on display at the annual event at Lake Pertobe on Saturday.
